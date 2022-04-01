Reps. Carter and Mace Introduce VA Flood Preparedness Act

(Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – This week, Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) and Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the bipartisan Veterans Affairs (VA) Flood Preparedness Act.

The proposed legislation aims to incorporate weather resiliency into Veterans Affairs facilities by allowing the VA to contribute funds to local authorities for the purpose of mitigating flood risk near their properties. Additionally, it will require the VA to maintain a sufficient level of disaster preparedness by mandating a report to assess the extent of flood risk at each facility, including flooding associated with rising sea levels.

“In southeast Louisiana we know the power and disruption that storms and floods can bring all too well,” said Congressman Carter. “After Hurricane Katrina, the VA Center in New Orleans flooded badly, shutting down operations at this critical site. This bill will help position VA centers across the country so that they can better partner with local authorities on flooding studies to better identify the shortcomings of the past and shore up facilities to serve veterans for generations to come.”

“For years, veterans have been significantly impeded from accessing the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston due to constant flooding on the adjacent street and in the parking lot. This is in a very vulnerable area for flooding and the city is limited in what they can do to mitigate the problems because the facility is federal,” said Congresswoman Mace. “This bill will increase collaboration between local authorities and the VA so the VA can participate in and contribute to flooding studies on roads adjacent to their facilities, paving the way for a future where the VA can substantially mitigate these problems.”

The full text of the bill is available here.