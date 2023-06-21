Report: St. Tammany Corp. Spurs $173M in Investment in 3 years

MANDEVILLE, La. – From the St. Tammany Corporation:

A new report from St. Tammany Corporation, the parish’s lead economic development organization, shows that its efforts have resulted in more than $173 million in investment and 895 new and retained jobs in the local economy from July 2020 through the end of 2022. In addition to jobs and investment numbers derived from directly supporting local businesses, the organization created and implemented multiple strategic initiatives that bolster key industry sectors, support entrepreneurs and small businesses, and help the residents of St. Tammany Parish access quality jobs.

“St. Tammany Corporation is steadfastly committed to supporting our $13.7 billion economy through partnerships, business technical assistance, and innovative, responsive program development,” said Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation CEO. “This impact report celebrates our team’s collective efforts in various facets of economic development and showcases St. Tammany’s thriving economy.”

St. Tammany Corporation’s organizational impact report serves as a complementary progress report for THRIVE 2023, St. Tammany’s first ever comprehensive strategic economic development plan that was adopted in 2019 and has served as the organization’s roadmap through multiple unexpected and overlapping crises that affected the region and nation, including multiple active hurricane seasons, an economic downturn, and a global pandemic.

The report reinforces St. Tammany Corporation’s founding mission, vision, and values and tells the story of how the organization used those principles as a guide to help effect measurable and lasting change in St. Tammany Parish, the Northshore, and the Greater New Orleans region.

In addition to positive job and investment numbers, key highlights from the Impact Report include:

The creation, development and implementation of strategic initiatives such as Northshore Healthscape , STartUP Northshore , StTammanyStats.com , InveSTStTammany.com and RestoreStTammany.com .

Workforce and talent initiatives like the Workforce Roundtable, a collaboration between education, workforce development, and economic development partners that turns a solutions-focused dialogue into action by connecting businesses with job seekers and training opportunities

Technical assistance and support services for existing business and industry through Advance St. Tammany, St. Tammany Corporation’s award-winning, multi-layered business retention and expansion program

Special projects such as the Northshore Regional Resiliency Collaborative, an Economic Development Administration grant-funded program that targets business and workforce recovery and resiliency in the five Florida Parishes

Strategic engagement with entities like the U.S. Commercial Service and the Port of New Orleans

“Our implementation of THRIVE2023 is yielding greater regional connectivity and engagement, and our momentum is strong as we move through 2023, the final year of this strategic plan,” said Dr. William Wainwright, St. Tammany Corporation board president. “I am particularly proud of the team at St. Tammany Corporation’s ability to facilitate a breadth and depth of economic development initiatives that both respond to the immediate needs of the business community and proactively target opportunities for the future.”

The digital publication is now available at www.sttammanycorp.org.