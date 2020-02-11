Report Says New Orleans Has the Youngest Entrepreneurs

NEW ORLEANS – Online lending marketplace LendingTree released a study that shows New Orleans has the youngest entrepreneurs in America. The city moved up from its No. 3 position last year and knocked Salt Lake City from the top spot. Philadelphia comes in third.

From the report: “The average age of business founders in New Orleans is 37.04 years old. More than half of startup founders in the city are millennials, while about a third belong to Gen X. There are a multitude of resources in the city for new business owners, including incubator programs to assist emerging startups. Local nonprofit The Idea Village and Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business host the annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week to showcase new businesses. Startups have played a major role in the revitalization of New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city nearly 15 years ago.”





Comments

comments