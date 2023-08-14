Report: NOPD’s Recruiting and Retention Numbers Improving

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The latest edition of the NOLA Coalition’s “NOPD Recruiting & Retention Dashboard” shows that the New Orleans Police Department has added 70 recruits and lost 51 officers so far in 2024.

In 2023, the force had a net loss of over 100 officers, so the 2024 numbers are an improvement. Greater New Orleans Inc. CEO Michael Hecht said in a press release that the city’s efforts to address recruiting, pay and working conditions are making a difference but that there’s “still a long way to go to rebuild the NOPD to a staff level near 1,200 officers.”

The NOLA Coalition is an alliance of greater New Orleans business and community leaders that are advocating for support for law enforcement and community services.