Report: New Orleans Metro Has 9th-Fastest Growth in US

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From Greater New Orleans Inc.:

A new report from the University of North Carolina’s American Growth Project ranks the New Orleans MSA as having the ninth-fastest gross domestic product growth in America for 2021-2022.

“Tourism’s post-COVID rebound has greatly bolstered New Orleans’ economic standing in recent months, as the city’s leisure and hospitality services industry grew 6% between August 2021 and August 2022,” wrote the report’s authors. “Other established sources of revenue for the city include numerous offshore petrochemical plants and the Port of New Orleans, which is in the midst of a $100 million expansion.”

The report further notes that as current worker shortages ease, “the city has even more room to grow in coming years.”

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities (GDP) 2021-2022 are:

San Francisco Austin Seattle Raleigh Dallas Denver Salt Lake City Charlotte New Orleans Orlando

Read the full report here.