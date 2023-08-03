Report: New Orleans Ranks in Top 10 for Entrepreneurship

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Gusto, a cloud-based payroll and benefits company, ranks New Orleans in the top 10 for entrepreneurship in America in 2022. In a new report, the city ranked No. 9 in the U.S. for number of business applications per capita.

Gusto said the surge in new business creation in the country has been driven by groups who traditionally participated less in entrepreneurship, including women and entrepreneurs of color.

Meanwhile, according to two other groups — Lightcast and Greater New Orleans Inc. — the area ranks in the top 10 in the nation for women and African Americans in digital media and tech jobs.

The Gusto report shows entrepreneurship activity shifting from the Northeast and West Coast to the Southeast and Mountain West.

Notably, Gusto itself is headquartered in San Francisco. It was founded in 2011 as ZenPayroll.