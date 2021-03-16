Report: More Vaccine Education, Outreach Needed

NEW ORLEANS – A new report from the Gulf South Index reveals that only 51% of survey respondents said they are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That reluctance means more work needs to be done to dispel myths and build trust.

“Reaching the breadth of the population in the Gulf South needed to reach herd immunity here will require the latest outreach technology and likely some long-standing communications tools that we don’t think of as much,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president and partner of the Ehrhardt Group, which co-produced the report. “Organizations aligning themselves with well-known local athletes, celebrities and other influencers generates awareness and familiarity for citizens, especially on social media and TV.”

Ehrhardt said there’s a need for more direct outreach, including going “neighborhood group by neighborhood group. Church by church. We have the data we need to locate people where they are across the Gulf South. We will have to get very specific, though, in the tools used to reach these audiences, learn about any hesitancy or misinformation, and then motivate them to take the next step and get vaccinated.”

Breaking Down the Demographics

The Gulf South Index found that demographics such as gender, race, age, education and income play a role in the public’s views of the COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers found that 73% of those with a college education and 68% of those with an annual household income over $100,000 were ready to take the shot. Lower income households are more likely to say no (31%) or that they are unsure (29%).

Men are also far more open to the vaccine than women. This coincides with the national trend that has been consistent since the fall, when a poll of U.S. voters by The Hill and HarrisX showed that women were 20% less likely than men to get the COVID-19 vaccination. While 69% of male respondents said they’d take the vaccine, only 49% of women agreed.

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, women are more likely than men to cite concerns about the fast pace of vaccine development and a lack of information about vaccine effectiveness as the main reasons why they currently do not plan to get it. In the Gulf South, Black women, specifically, are the most likely to say they will not get the vaccine with 37% responding as such and 34% still on the fence. 28% of all women in our region say no and 27% are unsure.

Plans to Get Vaccinated on the Rise

Data from Pew Research Center shows that public intent to get vaccinated is on the rise across the country. Overall, 19% of adults say they have already received at least one dose of the vaccine. 50% say they definitely or probably plan to get vaccinated. Together, 69% of the public has already or plans to get the vaccine – up from the 60% who said they planned to get vaccinated last fall.

However, despite the rise in people planning to take the shot, a notable portion of Americans remain generally opposed to the idea, according to new data released on March 8 from Monmouth University.

Although 60% of respondents have a favorable view of the vaccine rollout to date, one in four are unwilling to participate themselves.

In the Gulf South, 41% are still extremely concerned about the COVID-19 situation in the United States, down just slightly from 43% in July. The increasing availability of vaccines seems to have alleviated some concerns about the pandemic; however, many in both our region and nationally remain on the fence about taking the vaccine.

The Gulf South Index studies consumer behavior, attitudes and trends in the region. It is produced by The Ehrhardt Group and Causeway Solutions.