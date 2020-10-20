Report: Louisiana 13th Most Dangerous State for Workers

Workers Anthony Magrette, Quinnyon Wimberly and Jose Arreola were killed during the partial collapse of the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel on Oct. 12, 2019 in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – A new report from small business research website AdvisorSmith says that Louisiana is the 13th most dangerous state for workers. Fatal workplace injuries in the U.S. have been on the rise in general, but worker safety varies significantly in each state based upon workforce composition and safety regulations.

The report shows that:

Louisiana had a fatality rate of 4.9 per 100,000 workers, compared with the national average of 3.4 deaths per 100,00 workers;

In 2018, Louisiana had a total of 98 workplace fatalities;

Industries in Louisiana contributing to the state’s fatality rate include agriculture, petroleum and natural gas.

AdvisorSmith examined the fatal occupational injury rate in all 50 states using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the safest and most dangerous state for workers.