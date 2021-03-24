Report: Caesar’s to Buy Superdome Naming Rights

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The Athletic‘s Jeff Duncan reported Wednesday that Caesars Entertainment Inc. will sign a 20-year naming rights deal for the Superdome, which will no longer bear the Mercedes-Benz brand as of July 2021. A new name has not been announced and neither Caesar’s nor the Saints are offering any further details.

Caesars, though, appears to be betting big on New Orleans.

In addition to the potential Superdome naming rights deal, the casino company also plans to spend more than $300 million on a renovation of the existing Harrah’s Casino that will also involve changing the facility’s name to Caesars New Orleans.

Mercedes-Benz was the first company to purchase naming rights for the Dome, back in 2011 in a deal worth somewhere between $50 and 60 million. There’s no estimate yet for the cost of the new deal.