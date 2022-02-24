Repairs, Upgrades at NOLA Motorsports Park

Image courtesy of NOLA Motorsports

NEW ORLEANS – Laney and Ruth Chouest, owners of NOLA Motorsports Park, said they plan to spend $4 million on repairs and upgrades to their facility’s 2.75 mile road course, karting track and 32,000-square-foot event center. The majority of the work will be finished before the park welcomes the April 8-10 SVRA NOLA Speedtour. Barber Brothers Contracting has been hired to manage the project.

“We are gearing up to reveal several repair initiatives which will continue to make us a premier racing venue,” said David Pace, the facility’s general manager. “Whether they are attending an upcoming race or getting behind the wheel of one of the go karts, we’re looking forward to giving both locals and tourists an incredible experience at the track.”

Work includes upgrades to the NOLA Motorsports grounds, paddock areas and tracks. In addition to purchasing brand-new karts and updating the lobby and rooftop dining area, the facility is upgrading its internal systems, including everything from the operating software to the sales platform. The park is also addressing the grounds surrounding the facility and the main track. The asphalt will now allow for better water drainage.

The SVRA NOLA Speedtour is one of the first ticketed events the park has hosted in years. The”family-friendly” event will feature vintage racing, Formula Vee, Formula Regional Americas, F4 US Championship and a Mazda Miata Heritage Cup Series race. On Saturday, April 9 the park will also welcome guests to the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show where they can register their classic, vintage, exotic, collectible car and motorcycle.

For more information, visit nolamotor.com.