Renovated, ‘Reimagined’ Frenchmen Hotel Set to Open on Feb. 11

NEW ORLEANS – The Frenchmen Hotel (417 Frenchmen Street) will reopen for business on Feb. 11 after being renovated by entrepreneur and restaurateur Robert Thompson.

“It’s an incredible privilege to reopen one of the most beautiful boutique hotels in New Orleans,” said Thompson, founder and CEO of Angevin & Co., which purchased the Frenchmen in 2021. “I’ve been in love with New Orleans for a long time and moved my family here full-time last year. It’s a dream come true to dedicate the revival of the Frenchmen to the people and the place that’s meant so much to me.”

Thompson said that each of the hotel’s 27 guest rooms have been renovated in a style that honors Leonor Fini, a painter who embodied the creative, eccentric and avant-garde characteristics of the French surrealist movement. Though the original character of the 1860s building has been left intact, rooms feature colorful vintage rugs, original ceiling medallions and art that celebrates femininity and bohemia.

The property features a courtyard pool and two bar spaces, including an outdoor mezzanine bar reserved for guests of the hotel. On the lower-level, guests and locals can take in nightly live music while imbibing craft cocktails at the new hotel bar called Midnight Revival.

“The spirit of this city makes you feel like the night is always young, and we want everyone — from first-time visitors to seasoned revelers — to manifest that magic each time they raise a glass in Midnight Revival,” said Thompson.

Earlier this month, Thompson and team announced the purchase of another historic New Orleans property, The Whitney Hotel, which is planned to re-open in 2023 following a renovation.

Visit FrenchmenHotel.com for more information.