MISSION

Renaudin Foundation provides people with the help they need to survive the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a conduit for businesses or individuals looking to give in the form of financial donations, goods or services.

ABOUT

Jon Renaudin understands that life can be challenging. For many, the pandemic has presented one challenge after another. Inspired to help others after overcoming difficult circumstances himself, Jon founded the Renaudin Foundation as a way to provide people with the assistance they need to successfully navigate problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the Renaudin Foundation’s key initiatives is helping people get the mental health care they need. In partnership with nola.com, the Foundation presented a Mental Health Town Hall in 2020 that invited viewers to submit questions that were answered by experts in a Facebook live event. Currently, Renaudin Foundation is presenting a 12-part news feature on mental health amid the pandemic on nola.com. This special reporting project explores the unique mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Other recent initiatives include the donation of Personal Protective Equipment to New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity homeowners and families, many of whom are front-line workers. The Foundation also provided support to the Jefferson Parish SPCA and Hurricane Laura evacuees housed in New Orleans hotels.

DONATE

Renaudin Foundation both makes and accepts financial donations, forming on-going partnerships that make a difference in the health of the community. Contact Renaudin Foundation to discuss partnership opportunities.