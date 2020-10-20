Renaissance Publishing Wins 18 Press Club Awards
NEW ORLEANS – Renaissance Publishing, the parent company of Biz New Orleans, won a total of 18 awards from the Press Club of New Orleans at a virtual ceremony last week.
There were six first-place awards:
Tiffani Amedeo, New Orleans Magazine – Layout and Design, “Pit Perfect”
Kim Singletary, Biz New Orleans – Business Reporting, “Aiming Higher with Hospitality”
Errol Laborde, New Orleans Magazine – Best Column, “Streetcar”
Errol Laborde, My New Orleans – News Podcast
Leslie Snadowsky, Biz New Orleans – Medical/Health Reporting
Leslie Snadowsky, Biz New Orleans – Headlines
Second-place winners:
Melanie Spencer, Sarah George – Best Magazine, Louisiana Life
Errol Laborde, New Orleans Magazine – Editorial, “Speaking Out”
Chris Price, Biz New Orleans – Sports Column
Chris Rose, New Orleans Magazine – Column
Jennifer Schecter, Biz New Orleans – News Blog
Chere Coen, Louisiana Life – Lifestyle Blog, “Let’s Go Louisiana”
Third-place winners:
Ali Sullivan, St. Charles Avenue – Layout and Design
Kelly Massicot, Rich Collins – BizNewOrleans.com – Best News Website
Tiffani Amedeo, Ashley McLellan, Errol Laborde, New Orleans Magazine – Magazine of the Year
Pamela Marquis, BizNewOrleans.com – Lifestyle Blog, “Labors of Love”
Chris Rose, New Orleans Magazine – Column
Tiffani Amedeo, New Orleans Magazine – “Bars”