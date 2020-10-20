Renaissance Publishing Wins 18 Press Club Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Renaissance Publishing, the parent company of Biz New Orleans, won a total of 18 awards from the Press Club of New Orleans at a virtual ceremony last week.

There were six first-place awards:

Tiffani Amedeo, New Orleans Magazine – Layout and Design, “Pit Perfect”

Kim Singletary, Biz New Orleans – Business Reporting, “Aiming Higher with Hospitality”

Errol Laborde, New Orleans Magazine – Best Column, “Streetcar”

Errol Laborde, My New Orleans – News Podcast

Leslie Snadowsky, Biz New Orleans – Medical/Health Reporting

Leslie Snadowsky, Biz New Orleans – Headlines

Second-place winners:

Melanie Spencer, Sarah George – Best Magazine, Louisiana Life

Errol Laborde, New Orleans Magazine – Editorial, “Speaking Out”

Chris Price, Biz New Orleans – Sports Column

Chris Rose, New Orleans Magazine – Column

Jennifer Schecter, Biz New Orleans – News Blog

Chere Coen, Louisiana Life – Lifestyle Blog, “Let’s Go Louisiana”

Third-place winners:

Ali Sullivan, St. Charles Avenue – Layout and Design

Kelly Massicot, Rich Collins – BizNewOrleans.com – Best News Website

Tiffani Amedeo, Ashley McLellan, Errol Laborde, New Orleans Magazine – Magazine of the Year

Pamela Marquis, BizNewOrleans.com – Lifestyle Blog, “Labors of Love”

Chris Rose, New Orleans Magazine – Column

Tiffani Amedeo, New Orleans Magazine – “Bars”