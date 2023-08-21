Renaissance Publishing to Launch Biz Leaders in September

NEW ORLEANS — Renaissance Publishing and Biz New Orleans have unveiled a professional development program for supervisors, leaders and managers in greater New Orleans.

Committed to improving the region’s workplaces by providing a latticed structure of education, networking and continuous improvement, Biz Leaders will host its next cohort workshop Friday, Sept. 15.

In addition to the workshops, the program will grow local managers and supervisors within the Biz Leaders network through webinars, workshops and social events curated to launch more leaders in the business community.

The content for Biz Leaders was created in partnership with National EOS Implementer and Launching Leaders founder Matt Hahne.

“Almost all the problems in our workplaces today can be solved by building better supervisors,” said Hahne. “The great resignation, employee burnout, client retention, and even shrinking cash flow aren’t going to get solved in the C-suite as quickly as they would by day-to-day managers, so let’s focus our energy and attention on them.”

“One of the requirements to be a great leader is the absolute commitment to continuous self-improvement,” said Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing. “Biz and Renaissance are bringing that continuous improvement to life with the fun and engaging experiences of Biz Leaders.”

Biz Leaders can expect quarterly webinars addressing pressing business issues, workshops offering practical and simple tools and social events.

