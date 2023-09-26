Renaissance Publishing Announces New Editors for Several Publications

L to R: Ashley McLellan, Reine Dugas and Andy Myer

NEW ORLEANS — Renaissance Publishing has announced several staff changes that place new editors at the helm of several of its publications.

Reine Dugas, Ph.D., has been named editor of Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life. A native New Orleanian, Dugas is an English professor at Southeastern Louisiana University and Tulane University. She previously served as the executive editor of Where Y’at Magazine. Her background also includes roles as a publicist for the Tennessee Williams Festival and co-host of the literary podcast “Booktails.” Her work has appeared in Louisiana Life, Deep South Magazine, Arkansas Review and South 85 Journal.

Ashley McLellan, who will continue her role as editor of New Orleans Magazine, now oversees New Orleans Homes. Her career at Renaissance Publishing began as the managing editor of New Orleans Magazine, and she currently co-hosts three Renaissance Publishing podcasts: “Beyond the Music,” “Beyond the Kitchen,” and “Beyond the Grave.” Through her weekly blog, “On Assignment,” she delves into the heart of New Orleans culture and events. With more than two decades of experience as a writer and editor, she has contributed her expertise to Metropolitan Home magazine and the Times-Picayune, among other publications. Additionally, she edited two books about kitchen and textile design.

Andy Myer, a New Orleans native, assumes the role of editor for New Orleans Bride while continuing as editor of St. Charles Avenue Magazine and as the style editor for New Orleans Magazine and New Orleans Home. She began her two-decade career as an editor for Metropolitan Home Magazine and has contributed to Atlanta Magazine, The Atlantan and multiple Renaissance Publishing publications. She served as the PR director for Biltmore in Asheville, N.C., and as the communications director for the National WWII Museum, where she led media relations efforts and served as a spokesperson.

Based in New Orleans, Renaissance Publishing publishes seven in-house titles: New Orleans Magazine, Biz New Orleans, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes, St. Charles Avenue, Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile. It also creates custom publications for various businesses and entities in greater New Orleans.