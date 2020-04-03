Remote Working Creates New Cybersecurity Risks

NEW ORLEANS – From Universal Data Incorporated:

With the increase in remote workforce, we have seen 2 consistent challenges to businesses. One is the increase in target cybersecurity attacks to small businesses through email phishing attempts, the other is fear and lack of comfortability in employees working with tools they are being forced to use due to the remote work initiative. To help businesses through this time, we have developed the following:

UDI is providing an e-Learning platform, free to businesses until June 15. This platform will help workers quickly become productive, skills and safe within new application. Some of the training featured content includes:

Microsoft 365

Office 365

Windows 10

Office 2019

Office 2016

Security Training for the employee

Free Dark Web Scanning provided to businesses to help make sure their information is safe.

https://udi.com/cybersecurity-assessment/





