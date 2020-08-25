Remote Work Network Announces Aug. 26-28 Remote Talent 2020 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – Torre, a professional network for remote job seekers and recruiters, announced it will be hosting Remote Talent 2020, a remote jobs and talent expo, from Aug. 26 through Aug. 28. This fully virtual event aims to connect the world’s talent with leading organizations around the globe that are driving economic recovery.

Remote Talent 2020 will feature 16 speakers and 1,000 companies that are hiring remotely, with three panels taking place per day on a variety of topics pertaining to the future of remote work. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join numerous company-specific breakout sessions that highlight open remote jobs and give an inside look into the company’s culture, remote philosophy and more.

Speaker highlights include Alexander Torrenegra, CEO of Torre; Jordan Nichols, Client Partner, FinTech/e-Comm at Facebook; Mario Chamorro, Head of LATAM at Coursera; Shiran Yaroslavsky, Cofounder and CEO at Cassiopedia; Spencer Waldron, Director of Global Communications at Prezi; Magda Sowierszenko, Head of Marketing and Communications at Remote-How; Sondre Rasch, CEO of Safety Wing; Andreas Klinger, Head of Remote at AngelList; Shauna Moran, Founder and Managing Director at Operate Remote; Alexandra Sunderland, Engineering Manager at Fellow; Juan Pablo Buritica, Head of Engineering LATAM at Stripe; Andrea Herrera, executive director at Tame; and Andreina Naim, People Operations Manager at Mural; with more to be announced.

“Torre has been helping companies recruit remote workers for years, and we are excited to leverage our experience to connect remote talent with leading organizations amid this new work paradigm,” said Torrenegra. “Our mission is to make work more fulfilling, and a big part of accomplishing this is to provide people with access to engaging professional opportunities.”

To register for Remote Talent 2020, visit https://remotetalent2020.torre.co/.