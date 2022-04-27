Registration Opens for Residential Contractors Seminar

BATON ROUGE — From Louisiana Economic Development:

Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s Residential Contractors seminar. The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals, providing foundational technical knowledge essential to maximize business opportunities in the residential sector.

The virtual course will take place via Zoom June 13 through Aug. 17, consisting of two-hour sessions twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration deadline is June 1. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. To register, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-RC and click the “Apply Now” button.

The Residential Contractors seminar is one of three LCAI programs and is designed for small and emerging construction businesses. Topics to be covered include:

Print reading

Building calculations

Site work, demolition and construction

Foundations, formwork and retaining walls

Finishes

Roof structures

Structural loads

Wood framing construction

Related trades

Special construction and equipment

Safety codes

Since 2016, more than 1,300 participants have graduated from LCAI seminars, which are offered by Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to meet the needs of the state’s growing construction industry. The next contractor accreditation course, focusing on business and law, is scheduled Oct. 3 through Nov. 9.

For more information, contact Camille Campbell at 225.342.5534 or camille.campbell@la.gov.