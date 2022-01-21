Registration Opens for July Multi-Sector Trade Mission to Israel

NEW ORLEANS — The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans has announced that registration is now open for a July 12-18 mission to Israel. Visit www.louisianatoisrael.com for mission information and to register.

By expanding its traditional cultural exchange mission to include a multi-sector trade and business development mission, the 2022 federation mission will strengthen Louisiana’s economic ties with Israel by helping to increase exports to the country, build strategic relationships and explore new business opportunities.

The trade mission includes an “all-star” lineup of partners, including Jones Walker LLP, Ochsner Health, NFP, Tulane University, the New Orleans Business Alliance, the World Trade Center New Orleans, GNO Inc., Louisiana Economic Development, and the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust. The mission will feature a traditional Jewish culture and history track (“Explore Israel”), as well as four industry tracks in sectors for which Israel is among the world leaders in business and innovation:

Medicine/Biotechnology/ Healthcare

Energy/Water Management/Engineering

Transportation/Port/Maritime

Cybersecurity/Innovation

The mission will include visits to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and industry specific places of interest for each of the four business tracks. The delegation will be comprised of approximately 200 business, community, educational and government leaders. Participants will also enjoy an opportunity to take part in the opening ceremonies of the Maccabiah Games, the third largest sporting event in the world.

Information sessions will be held on Zoom on Feb. 8 and 10. Those interested in learning more about each track can register for each session at www.jewishnola.com/israelmission/webinar:

February 8 | 11:30 a.m. – Medicine/Biotechnology/ Healthcare

February 8 | 1:00 a.m. – Energy/Sustainability

February 8 | 7:00 a.m. – Explore Israel

February 10 | 11:30 a.m. – Transportation/Port/Maritime

February 10 | 1:00 p.m. – Cybersecurity/Innovation

“Israel is known as the ‘startup nation’ and this upcoming trade mission presents a unique opportunity for Louisiana businesses to gain access to this major international hub of innovation and technology,” said Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans CEO Arnie Fielkow.

“We are honored to be a part of this trade mission to Israel and are always happy to support opening economic development doors for the State of Louisiana and City of New Orleans,” said Jones Walker Managing Partner Bill Hines. “We greatly look forward to exploring and expanding the economic relationships between the private and public sectors in Israel and the private and public sectors of our city and state.”

Small businesses may apply to receive reimbursement on registration and travel expenses related to the trade mission through Louisiana’s State Trade Expansion Program. Reimbursements are subject to U.S. Small Business Administration funding availability.

For more information, visit www.louisianatoisrael.com.