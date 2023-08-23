Registration Opens for Construction Business and Law Seminar

BATON ROUGE — From Louisiana Economic Development:

Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s Business and Law Seminar, which provides small and emerging construction businesses critical information about construction management and business operations. The six-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals.

The course will take place online via the Zoom video conferencing platform Oct. 2 through Nov. 8, consisting of two-hour sessions twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration began this week and will continue through Sept 29. A $200 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. To register, visit OpportunityLouisiana.gov/LCAI-BL and click the “Apply Now” button.

“The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute is a program to help any current or new contracting companies and their key employees learn more about the business,” Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors Executive Director Michael McDuff said. “The partnership of Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana Community and Technical College System and the Licensing Board for Contractors is a collaborative effort to help the construction industry build better and safer in Louisiana.”

The Business and Law Course is one of three LCAI programs offered each year and is designed for small and emerging construction businesses. Topics to be covered include:

Bid process

Contract management

Estimating

Equipment management

Scheduling

Occupational safety

Risk management

Financial and business management

Bonding/access to capital

Certifications and available resources

Entrepreneurship training

Since 2016, more than 1,500 participants have graduated from LCAI seminars. Completion of this course does not grant exemption of any licensing or examination requirements from the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

For more information about the course, contact Camille Campbell at 225.342.5534 or camille.campbell@la.gov. For more information about registration, contact Tina Templet at 985.448.5910 or tina.templet@fletcher.edu.