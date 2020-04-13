Registration Open Now for May and Summer Session Classes at Delgado

Photo by Todd Taylor

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College has opened online registration for its new “Maymester” and for Summer Session classes.

“In these trying times, education is still the path forward. The world may have paused, but a student’s education shouldn’t have to,” said Harold Gaspard, Delgado Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

On May 16-30, during the two-week Maymester, Delgado will offer current students, new students, and students visiting from other institutions the opportunity to earn college credits in a compressed, online format. Because of the coronavirus situation, many students may have extra time to study and advance their educational goals. They may be away from their home institutions. Or, they may be among those who are now unemployed or underemployed.

“Maymester is an excellent opportunity for these different student populations to further their studies and reach their career goals,” said Emily Cosper, Dean of the Delgado Communication Division. “The courses run the gamut, from general academic courses to courses leading to technical certifications.”

All Maymester classes will be delivered using the Canvas online learning platform. Instructors will use a variety of methods, including video conferencing, online chats, and other Internet-based features to interact with and instruct the students.

Delgado’s two-week Maymester courses complement the college’s traditional eight-week Summer Session, which is being expanded for 2020 to include two “minimesters,” each lasting four weeks. The full Summer Session is June 3-July 29. Summer Minimester A is June 3-30. Summer Minimester B is July 1-29.

Together, Maymester and the expanded Summer Session offer Delgado students an opportunity to earn 18 credit hours from May through the end of July. These credits may be applied to a Delgado academic program, transferred to another institution or applied to a career certification.

Registration for Maymester concludes on May 15. For the traditional Summer Session, registration concludes on June 4. For Summer Minimester A and B, registration dates can be found at www.dcc.edu.

For the first time, Delgado offers a certificate of technical concentration (CTC) that can be completed by taking classes during Maymester and Summer Session. Students seeking career-based education in web programming, application programing, information/security assurance, or cloud computing foundations can complete the certification by the end of July. Those interested should contact the Delgado Computer and Information Technology department through the www.dcc.edu website.

All information regarding registration and enrollment at Delgado Community College is online at www.dcc.edu, including virtual campus tours and live chat with Admissions Office representatives.

Delgado offers affordable tuition and fees, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify.





Comments

comments