Registration Now Open for Louisiana Residential Contractors Seminar

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — From Louisiana Economic Development:

Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s Residential Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar will provide foundational technical knowledge essential for a contractor to take advantage of business opportunities within the residential construction industry.

The course will take place online via the Zoom video conferencing platform June 5 through Aug. 9, consisting of two-hour sessions twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. The registration deadline is June 2. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. To register, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-RC and click the “Apply Now” button.

“The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge strongly supports the LCAI Residential Contractors course which assists small and emerging construction businesses,” Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge President and CEO Karen Zito said. “The course benefits anyone active or interested in the residential construction industry and provides a great learning opportunity to strengthen their business operations and manage projects more effectively and efficiently. The interactive online option makes it advantageous to participate and we are always eager to promote the opportunity to industry.”

The Residential Contractors Seminar is one of three LCAI programs and is designed for small and emerging construction businesses. Topics to be covered include:

Print reading

Building calculations

Site work, demolition and construction

Foundations, formwork and retaining walls

Concrete and masonry

Wood frame construction

Finishes

Roof structures

Structural loads

Related trades

Special construction and equipment

Safety codes

Since 2016, more than 1,500 participants have graduated from LCAI seminars offered by Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to meet the needs of the state’s growing construction industry. Other contractor accreditation courses planned for later this year include Business and Law Seminar held Oct. 2 through Nov. 8.