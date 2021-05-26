Registration Now Open For Grow St. Bernard 2021

CHALMETTE, La (press release) – The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) and the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce have released the schedule for 2021’s Grow St. Bernard, a joint program aimed at providing professional development opportunities to local business owners and their staff. The six-part series is open to all professionals in the Greater New Orleans region representing new, growing, and pre-revenue small and mid-sized businesses.

The 2021 Grow St. Bernard series includes 90-minute presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics including branding yourself, social media engagement, health & wellness in the office, the importance of practicing diversity & inclusion, streamlining operations, and participating in the local business ecosystem. A diverse lineup of notable speakers and business leaders from throughout the region will provide insights on current trends and best practices for running your business.

Now in its fifth year, Grow St. Bernard continues to introduce essential business principles and resources to individuals in the process of launching a new business or looking to hone their practices and become acquainted with other members of the parish’s business community. “We feel our courses provide the ideal platform for entrepreneurs and local business owners to learn new skills that may set them apart in their venture,” said Meaghan McCormack, Executive Director of SBEDF. “The 2021 series will offer unique information for new and returning Grow St. Bernard participants, along with access to one-on-one business mentoring via our partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center.”

Participants in the program will also benefit from sharing and building relationships with members of the Grow St. Bernard cohort and participating speakers. St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce CEO, Elizabeth Dauterive reiterated this sentiment, saying, “the Chamber’s goal is to provide the resources necessary for success and collaboration in our local business community. There is perhaps no greater example of these pillars than Grow St. Bernard’s offerings.”

The Grow St. Bernard series takes place from August 3, 2021 through October 12, 2021. The series’ first 3 sessions will be held at the Chamber, with the final 3 at SBEDF. All sessions begin with coffee, networking, and a light breakfast at 8:00 am. Registration for the full the Grow St. Bernard series is $100 and includes access to all six sessions and the option to receive business mentoring services. Registration for a single session is $25 per attendee. First-time participants are encouraged to sign up for the full series.

