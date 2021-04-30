Register Now to Apply for Help from SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Business owners can register now to apply for help from the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a program designed to provide relief for eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19. This program may provide funding equal to a business’s pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million – with a limit of $5 million per location. Recipients are NOT required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023. Owners of catering companies, bars, bakeries, food trucks, breweries and distilleries may qualify.

Registration for this program opened Friday, April 30. The application period will begin at 11 a.m. central Monday, May 3.

Visit SBA’s website to learn about eligibility, the “priority period” and documentation needed to apply.