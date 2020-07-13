Register Now for Resilience and Disaster Management Conference

NEW ORLEANS – ResCon, an annual international conference on the practice of successful resilience and disaster management in an evolving global environment, has opened public registration for the Sept. 8-10 virtual event.

The theme of this year’s virtual conference will be “Reconnection…Resilience…ResCon.” The event will highlight the strength and resilience shown in communities large and small across these unprecedented months by fostering learning and conversation inspired by hard-won successes and lessons learned. The event is co-hosted by National Governors Association.

In order to take advantage of this year’s all-online conference, plenary sessions will be held live in real-time with concurrent sessions being pre-recorded and available to view anytime throughout the week.

For more information about registration, as well as the topics and speakers that will define this year’s event, click the following links:

Registration: https://resconnola.com/registration

Schedule: https://resconnola.com/2020-schedule-at-a-glance

Program: https://resconnola.com/concurrent-speaker-forums

ResCon will also offer unique supporter packages that allow companies to market themselves to attendees in innovative ways in a fresh virtual environment. For more information, visit https://resconnola.com/exposition-booths/

ResCon Website and Social Media Links:

Website: ResConNola.com

Facebook: //Facebook.com/ResConNOLA

Twitter: //Twitter.com/ResConNOLA

Linkedin: Linkedin.com/company/res-con-new-orleans

Hashtag: #ResCon2020





