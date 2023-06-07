Register for Urban League of Louisiana’s Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Resources for Louisiana’s Small Businesses Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As of June 1, hurricane season 2023 is officially underway. As a small business owner, now is the time to ‘get ready and stay ready’ in the event that a disaster strikes. Now is the time to learn about the many disaster preparedness and recovery resources that are available through the U.S. Small Business Administration and other local organizations.

During this session, small business owners will learn about resources for disaster planning, important contacts, emergency funding opportunities, and even how to prepare to leverage disaster-related contracting opportunities.

There is no cost to attend, however, registration is required. Register today to reserve your spot.

Featured Speakers:

Susheel Kumar, Public Information Officer, Office of Disaster Assistance, Field Operations Center – West, U.S. Small Business Administration

Demetric Mercadel, District Director, Office of Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr.

Kathy Saloy, Senior Vice President, Community & Economic Development, Hope Enterprise Corporation | Hope Credit Union

Klassi Duncan, Vice President, Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Urban League of Louisiana

Click here to register.