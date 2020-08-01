Regina Showers Gordon – P.O.W.E.R.ful Women

Q: How would you describe your business?

Petra College is licensed to certify medical assistants, phlebotomists, and certified nursing assistants.

Q: When did you launch?

September of 2014

Q: How were you inspired to start your business?

I was inspired to star this business because of the void of proprietary schools in our area.

Q: What were the biggest obstacles and how were they overcome?

The biggest obstacle was acquiring our license. However, it was overcome through diligence and consistency.

Q: What local resources have you used?

We have used the Louisiana workforce to help students get funding for school.

Q: What is your big focus right now?

Currently, my biggest focus is on completing our accreditation process.

Q: What is the best advice you ever received?

To continue to persevere, trust God, be persistent, and have faith to know that God can see you through any obstacle.

Q: What success have you had in the last year?

This last year, Petra College has increased our enrollment through our advertisement and business relationships.

Q: What has been the biggest benefit of being a POWER member?

The biggest benefit of being a Power member is the networking and relationships that are built through this dynamic organization.

Q: What does POWER mean to you?

Power is knowing that you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you and that it is God who is the giver of all power.

Q: What is one professional and one personal takeaway from this pandemic?

My professional and personal takeaway from this pandemic is the same. You cannot always predict what is going to happen in the world around you, business or personal, therefore you must always be prepared for a rainy day.

Q: What are you currently doing to stay positive given the recent pandemic?

I pray, exercise, spend time with my family and try to eat healthy.

Q: How are you staying in touch with your students and what avenues are you using for on-going education?

How you are keeping them invested? Our students are currently taking their classes online through video chat. We are in consistent communication with them through email, phone calls and video conferences. This constant communication is also the most effective way for us to help them stay invested in their careers and future.