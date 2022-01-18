Redevelopment of Tulane Avenue Warehouse Is Underway

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – From Urban Properties Real Estate:

Urban Properties — a New Orleans-based commercial development, property management, and brokerage firm — is overseeing the historic renovation of a Mid-City warehouse at 4201 Tulane Avenue, on the corner of Tulane Avenue and S. Solomon Street. The owner/developer, KCT Real Estate LLC, is a real estate investment company owned by Tony and Katherine Gelderman, whose previous historic redevelopment projects include 800 Magazine Street, 353 Carondelet Street and the Rink at 2727 Prytania Street.

Built in the early 1920s, 4201 Tulane Avenue is a two-story, 36,000-square-foot structure, and is the former home of Riecke Cabinet Works (1925-1971) and Lighting Inc. (beginning in 1972). Urban Properties is managing the complete historic renovation process, the first phase of which includes structural rehabilitation, a new roof, and restoring the windows and exterior metal panels to honor the original 1920s façade. Additional phases will include building out the interior space once user(s) have been identified. Ownership expects an announcement will be forthcoming in early 2022.

“The Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans is excited to receive a preservation easement on this historic warehouse, which will protect this building in perpetuity, and for the opportunity to work with the owners to ensure that the historic renovation is of the highest quality,” said Danielle Del Sol, executive director of the PRC. “This project is a huge win for the City of New Orleans, and we’re proud to be a part of it. The PRC is thrilled to see the new life that will be breathed into this part of Tulane Avenue by KCT Real Estate and Urban Properties.”

Construction began in December 2021 and will last six months. Rome Office is the architect for the project and Trine Builders is the general contractor.

Michael Bucher, partner and director of development at Urban Properties, is leading the project.

“We are very grateful that the Geldermans chose Urban as its project manager on this historic redevelopment,” he said. “Due to the age of the building and complexity of the renovation, it took a bit longer to launch than we expected, and we are excited to finally be underway. This location at Carrollton Avenue and Interstate 10 in Mid-City lends itself to so many possibilities.”