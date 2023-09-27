Red River Bank Breaks Ground on Metairie Branch

L to R: Casey Capps (Landis Construction), Lauren Thibodeaux (Landis Construction), Anne Teague Landis (Landis Construction), Blake Chatelain (president and CEO, Red River Bank), Meghan Donelon (market president, Red River Bank), Jennifer Van Vrancken (Jefferson Parish Councilwoman), Christian Generes (Landis Construction), Jerry Bologna (president and CEO, JEDCO) and Bryon Salazar (chief lending officer, Red River Bank)

METAIRIE, La. — On Sept. 26, Red River Bank hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new banking center at 1914 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Expected to open in the third quarter of 2024, it will be the bank’s third location in the New Orleans market and 28th branch in Louisiana.

Red River is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 in Alexandria, La., that serves commercial and retail customers. As of June 2023, its total assets exceeded $3 billion. In 2021, it entered the New Orleans market when it opened a combined loan and deposit production office at 1100 Poydras Street. A year ago, it opened a branch at 700 Baronne Street.

Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain and New Orleans Market President Meghan Donelon led the Veterans branch groundbreaking ceremony, which was also attended by Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, Jefferson Chamber President Ruth Lawson, Landis Construction President Anne Teague Landis and JEDCO President Jerry Bologna.

“The success of both the Poydras and Baronne branches have allowed us to continue to press forward with our strategy to build a statewide presence,” Chatelain told attendees. “Today, our delivery on a promise kept with this third New Orleans expansion speaks to our deep commitment to this area for the long haul.”

Donelon has led efforts to expand Red River’s presence in New Orleans since joining the bank in September 2021.

“What sets Red River Bank apart is our genuine desire to listen to customers’ needs and react to those needs quickly,” she said. “Credit decisions are made locally, and support is provided by our experienced team of individuals. Day-to-day customer service is easily accessible, now more than ever with three locations. Louisiana is the focus of our bank, and we are thrilled to offer New Orleans its third Red River Bank location.”