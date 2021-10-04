‘Red Mass’ for Those Working in Law Monday in New Orleans

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A mass for judges, lawyers and others in legal professions will be celebrated Monday morning at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.

The Red Mass is among many around the state and country, usually sometime in the fall as legal sessions begin.

The tradition began in 1245, in the Cathedral of Paris. According to the Catholic Bar Association, it was called a Red Mass because the celebrant and some justices wore red.

In New Orleans, a procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday and the Mass at 9:30 a.m.

The Mass will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV and streamed on TheDailyMass.com.

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory M. Ayman will officiate, with the homily given by Bishop Robert Barron, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

About a dozen members of the Loyola chorale will sing hymns. Dreux Montegut, extraordinary professor of music at Loyola University New Orleans, will be the organist, and Loyola graduate music student Christine Johnson will be the cantor.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the cathedral.