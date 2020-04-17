RED Group Announces New Name and Rebrand With Launch of New Website

NEW ORLEANS – RED Group is excited to announce the completion of the company’s rename and rebrand project with the launch of a new website. In late 2019, Remont Engineering & Design Group, LLC embarked on a project to rename and rebrand the company to better position itself with its customers and key industries. The leadership team partnered with Brew Agency, a full-service branding and advertising agency based in Baton Rouge, LA dedicated to providing service to its customers with a collaborative, personalized approach. Together they explored the company’s overall business strategy, customer segments and brand strategy to develop the name and new identity for the organization.

RED Group and its new brand image reflect the company’s passion for delivering value and peace of mind to its clients. Our hope is that we have shown our unwavering commitment to quality control, fit for purpose design and impeccable support that we can deliver to all of our clients.

The company’s new website is more user-friendly and offers an updated design and modern layout for an intuitive flow of information for the visitor. Focusing on the company’s areas of expertise and key industries were essential to ensure we provide the right information to our target customers.

RED Group’s flagship product, RED Alert, is showcased and given high priority within the website. RED Alert, an industrial controls and SCADA platform, provides the best-in class control systems technology, coupled with the flexibility of enabling RED Group to customize the solution. With RED Alert, we’ve designed a platform that doesn’t require the wheel to be reinvented. As a hybrid solution, about 70% of the SCADA system/interface is pre-created and ready to go. The rest of the product is ready to be customized so it tailor fits any organization’s unique needs.

Everyone at RED Group is excited to launch our new brand and website and take another step forward for our organization. Take a look and let us know what you think.





