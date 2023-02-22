Recycle Mardi Gras Beads at Audubon Zoo, Nature Center

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras bead collection boxes will be located at the front gates of the Audubon Zoo and at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center. The beads will be recycled by Arc of Greater New Orleans and then used in future parades.

The Audubon Institute says about 25 million pounds of beads are thrown at Mardi Gras yearly, but only a very small portion of those are recycled. Audubon hopes to help keep beads out of landfills and away from nature by making it easier for parade goers to give their beads a second life.

“Everyone loves the thrill of catching beads at a parade,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “But all those shiny throws create tons of waste that can clog storm drains and harm nature and wildlife. Recycling Mardi Gras beads and other items helps keep them out of the environment and make us all feel good about letting the good times roll.”

Drop off collection boxes will be at Audubon Zoo and Audubon Louisiana Nature Center until March 6.