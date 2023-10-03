Reconcile New Orleans Announces New Board Members

L to R: Avis Williams, Danielle Garrett and Cherrian Levy

NEW ORLEANS – Reconcile New Orleans has announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors: Danielle Garrett, Cherrian Levy and Avis Williams.

Garrett serves as the director of people and culture at Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences of New Orleans. She’s a youth counselor at New Hope Baptist Church and a graduate of Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge.

Levy, of Levy Realty Group, is an award-winning real estate broker and investor. She’s a native New Orleanian and graduate of Xavier University.

Williams is superintendent of New Orleans Public Schools. She is an award-winning educator and public speaker. Previously, she served as superintendent of Selma City Schools in Selma, Ala. She served four years in the Army then earned her undergraduate degree from Athens State University. She went on to earn master’s degrees from Alabama A&M and Jacksonville State Universities, and an education specialist degree and doctorate from the University of Alabama.

“These dynamic women bring expertise to the Reconcile New Orleans board of directors that will help fuel our continued growth as an organization and the development of programs that position our Interns to thrive as they chase their personal and professional dreams,” said Kheri Billy, CEO of Reconcile New Orleans. “They are inspiring of examples for our young people and staff and share Reconcile’s commitment to creating equity, access and opportunity for our children.”