Recent Openings

The Westin New Orleans Renovation

The Westin New Orleans (100 Rue Iberville) has completed a $30 million revitalization that included major renovations to all guestrooms and suites, lobby/check-in, and 30,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel also features new dining establishments Bistro at the Bend restaurant and Observatory Eleven bar and lounge, as well as new special event space, Riverbend Ballroom.

COMING SOON

Chuckles Comedy House

Stirling Properties has announced that Chuckles Comedy House is coming to Oakwood Center (formerly Oakwood Mall) in Gretna this fall. This marks the third national location for the new-to-market entertainment concept which will occupy 9,855 square feet of retail space at 197 Westbank Expressway, adjacent to New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Co. Chuckles Comedy House features regional and national comedians, as well as a full bar and pub-style fare.

COMING SOON

Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

New Orleans’ newest luxury boutique hotel is opening March 13 on the corner of Poydras and Tchoupitoulas streets. Returning to the city after a 15-year absence from the market, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot will include 202 guest rooms, a corner café and restaurant and bar. Part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands, San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants operates more than 60 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges in the United States, Canada, Europe, Caribbean and China.

SBP 60-Unit Residential Development

In partnership with the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, the City of New Orleans, and the Louisiana Housing Corporation, SBP is developing 60 new rental units on 30 lots scattered throughout the Lower Ninth Ward. The project will create resilient, energy-efficient, affordable, two- and three-bedroom homes for 60 low- and moderate-income veterans and families and build a stronger community for all residents of the Lower Ninth Ward. The first homes are expected to be completed in mid-summer 2020.

Ben Franklin Reopens

On Feb. 7, officials with NOLA Public Schools, the Orleans Parish School Board and Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School cut the ribbon on a newly renovated campus. The 100-plus-year-old building’s renovations include a new elevator and HVAC system, roof and termite damage repairs, a kitchen upgrade, new fire sprinkler system and refurbished wood floors and windows. The $8 million FEMA-funded project is a part of the schools rebuilding program that funded Orleans Parish schools after Hurricane Katrina.

The Club MSY

On Jan. 29, Airport Dimensions, a leader in premium shared-use lounges, and local New Orleans partner JCM Management Group, announced the opening of The Club MSY in the Louis Armstrong International Airport. Designed to accommodate travelers’ needs with a range of amenities and conveniences, The Club MSY spans over 4,700 square feet, with an abundance of power and USB outlets; ergonomic, lounge and “privacy” chairs; a dining area and bar; restrooms; and a shower suite. Located on the third level of concourse A, it is available to individuals holding Priority Pass’ membership along with LoungeKey and Lounge Club, which represents a vast number of credit cards, banks and other financial institutions. Travelers can also purchase a day pass online or at the lounge for $40.

Jewel of the South

Bartender Chris Hannah (Arnaud’s French 75) and Nick Detrich (Cane & Table), along with business partner John Stubbs, opened the first phase of Jewel of the South at 1026 St. Louis St. in New Orleans’ French Quarter in March 2019. On Jan. 29, nearly a year later, the trio unveiled the concept in its entirety with a brand-new 40-seat restaurant located upstairs and The Grove – an intimate, 32-seat cocktail lounge with booze-friendly bites on the ground floor.