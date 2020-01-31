Recent Openings

Eustis Mortgage Company

Eustis Mortgage has moved its headquarters into The Standard at South Market at 798 S. Rampart St. in New Orleans. The company worked with building contractor Perrier Esquerré Contractors, LLC, to create an open, ground floor workplace that “facilitates a free and flexible environment for in-office and remote employees to utilize.” Eustis Mortgage has served New Orleans borrowers from Downtown for more than 60 years.

Medline Industries

Medline Industries Inc. — the largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies in the U.S. — announced in December that it plans to build an 800,000-square-foot distribution center to replace its current distribution center, located between Covington and Goodbee. The $53 million medical supply facility will be built on the north side of Interstate 12 at La. 21 and is expected to create more than 460 new direct jobs and 611 new indirect jobs in St. Tammany Parish. Fully developed, the distribution center could eventually support up to 700 jobs

Residence Inn by Marriott

Featuring a 170-foot-long balcony with six 80-inch televisions overlooking the St. Charles streetcar line, the 231-suite Residence Inn by Marriott at 360 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans officially opened on December 10. The pet-friendly, all-suite hotel offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, with eight third-floor suites featuring private balconies with views of downtown New Orleans. The hotel also includes a business library, fitness center and 5,075 square feet of meeting space with balcony access and convenient parking.

Ampirical Solutions

Ampirical Solutions LLC — a national company specializing in electrical infrastructure engineering, design and construction management — will build its 78,000-square-foot corporate headquarters near Covington, Louisiana, and consolidate its existing St. Tammany Parish locations into the new office building. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project — which includes a $20 million capital investment — will result in 244 new indirect jobs, for a total of 644 new jobs in Southeast Louisiana. Founded in Mandeville, Louisiana, in 2006, Ampirical specializes in the design and construction of electrical substations and switchyards, protective relays and controls, transmission lines, distributions lines and related infrastructure.

J Collection

January 6 marked the official launch of the J Collection, a collection of 19 unique, locally owned and operated hotels and resorts situated in New Orleans and the surrounding region. This new brand brings the New Orleans Hotel Collection and the French Quarter Hotel Collection – previously two separate hotel groups — under the same umbrella. The J Collection was founded in New Orleans by Jaeger in 2015 as a part of the MCC Group, a multi-unit real estate development organization dedicated to real estate projects that spur meaningful economic and community development.

Q Clothier and Rye 51

Side-by-side retail men’s stores Q Clothier and Rye 51 opened December 27 in South Market at 1001 Julia Street, at The Standard condominiums. The 2,500-square-foot space houses the two stores — connected by a complimentary whiskey bar —which specialize in custom men’s wear and feature professional clothiers. Q Clothier and Rye 51 were created by parent company Q51, a family-owned company with more than 50 years of experience in the clothing business. Q Clothier opened its first store in Dallas in 2003.