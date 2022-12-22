Rebowe to Chair Jefferson Business Council

METAIRIE — Philip Rebowe, director of client services at accounting firm Postlethwaite and Netterville, will assume the chairmanship of the Jefferson Business Council beginning Jan. 1. Rebowe will follow Jim Martin of Design Engineering as chairman. Rebowe is a certified public accountant, certified fraud examiner and certified financial services auditor.

Rebowe also currently serves as chairman of the Jefferson Community Foundation and has previously served as chairman of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, the American Cancer Society – New Orleans, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars and the Greater New Orleans Executive Association.

At the Jefferson Business Council, Rebowe hopes to focus on regional business alliances, early childhood education and economic development. He also wants to conduct a Jefferson Parish quality of life survey.