Rebecca Taylor to Receive Connection Career Achievement Award

LAFAYETTE, La. – Rebecca Taylor, sales manager for Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life magazines, is the winner of the 2020 Connection Career Achievement Award

The Connections Career Achievement Award is an honor presented to women in the Acadiana area who represent the “epitome of professional accomplishment and achievement, and who present themselves as desirable role models.” These women have received peer professional awards based on achievement or advancement during the year in their particular field of endeavor and demonstrated their willingness to share their skills to enhance their own professional reputation and growth.

Taylor will be honored at an event on Friday, March 12 at the Petroleum Club, located at 111 Heymann Boulevard in Lafayette.

Taylor has been in the print, digital, and media business for more than 20 years. The magazines she works for, both published by Biz New Orleans parent company Renaissance Publishing, have won national awards including the International Regional Magazine Association’s “Magazine of the Year.” She is involved with many volunteer organizations and holds a seat as board member to some. She has a passion for sales and helping people grow their business. She works hard to service the businesses in the Acadiana and surrounding areas.

Tickets to the event are $20 for members and guest $25 after March 10. Click here to register.