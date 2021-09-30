Reactwell, Partners Receive Grant to Reduce Carbon Emissions

NEW ORLEANS — Reactwell LLC — in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Trimeric, Inc. — has announced it has secured a $1,833,476 grant for the research and development of a simple and scalable modular Direct Air Capture system to remove carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere. $1,466,770 of this grant comes from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and $366,706 comes from outside the DOE.

According to DOE, “FECM grants are allocated for projects that work to decarbonize power generation and industrial sources, to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and to mitigate the environmental impacts of fossil fuel use.”

The grant will support efforts to develop a modular DAC system based on the adsorption of CO2 into commercial polyamines supported by porous fiber sorbents, which can be produced at kilometer-per-hour scales using a pre-pilot spinning line. The work is within the Carbon Capture space, with use of an adsorbent for DAC of CO2.

“We are thrilled to be working on this critical project with our collaborators at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Oak Ridge and Trimeric,” said Brandon Iglesias, founder of Reactwell. “By developing a DAC system that is simple and scalable, we hope to decrease costs and minimize the energy required to extract carbon dioxide from our air, ensuring the process is net-zero to carbon-negative. We’re incredibly grateful to DOE for recognizing the importance of funding the research and development of DAC technologies that can help us reduce greenhouse emissions and ultimately mitigate the effects of climate change.”

The R&D for this project will take place at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Georgia, Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee and at Reactwell in the Greater New Orleans, LA region where Reactwell team will work with a prototype unit in both urban and rural environments over a two-year period into 2023. Additionally, Reactwell will facilitate an educational workshop at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) for interested organizations, scientists, engineers and industry to review Carbon Mining from air and the Carbon MinerTM prototype unit.

“Following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ida here in Louisiana, and the unprecedented weather events taking place across the globe, the significance of investments in R&D for technological innovations that make carbon dioxide direct air capture more cost-effective and energy efficient cannot be understated,” said Kris Khalil, BioFund managing director and executive director of NOBIC. “We are wholly-committed to supporting and fostering the growth of the innovative ventures of our tenants and clients, especially clean energy technological advancements that can help us reach carbon neutrality by 2050.”

For more information about Reactwell, visit www.reactwell.com.