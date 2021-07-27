Ray Brandt Auto Group Donates $50K to Children’s Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Ray Brandt Auto Group has donated $50,000 to Children’s Hospital New Orleans. The gift will help fund travel, housing, and food for patients and their families. A member of LCMC Health, Children’s Hospital is a not-for-profit medical center offering healthcare services for children from birth to 21 years. Jessica Brandt, CEO of the Ray Brandt Auto Group and president of the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, was selected to join the LCMC Children’s Hospital Board of Trustees earlier this year.