Rave Mobile Safety Selected to Power Louisiana’s Alert System

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (press release) — Rave Mobile Safety, provider of communication and collaboration platforms, announced it has been selected by the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to power the state’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). United States policy requires states to have a public alert and warning system that is effective, reliable, integrated, flexible, and comprehensive so that people can be communicated with during troubling times. The latest safety implementation builds on an existing partnership that the state has with Rave for other mass notification solutions.

With an “above average” hurricane season predicted, GOHSEP has taken every step possible to ensure that residents have the information and resources they need via the channels that capture their attention. A key part of the office’s preparation for severe weather events calls for the enhancement of technological capabilities so that all state departments, as well as local parishes, have the tools needed to effectively communicate, in real time, with residents about storm preparedness, response, and recovery.

To meet Louisiana’s adverse weather outreach and engagement needs, GOHSEP turned to Rave Alert, the leading mass notification system used by governments, organizations, colleges, and K-12 schools to send messages quickly and reliably in just three clicks across multiple modes of communication. Rave’s dependable, intuitive, and agile system allows officials at the state or local level to easily and quickly send out alerts in the moments that matter most. The state of Louisiana has relied upon Rave Alert throughout the coronavirus pandemic and during natural disasters and severe weather in the past to ensure that the right, actionable information was conveyed to residents relevant to their specific location. The new deployment furthers that partnership, with Rave Alert now powering IPAWS.

“Communication is one of the most important aspects of emergency preparation and response,” said Casey Tingle, director, GOHSEP. “Part of our ‘Get A Game Plan’ campaign involves the public receiving information from parish and state leaders and making decisions to best protect their families and their businesses. GOHSEP is excited about the new partnership with Rave and our local emergency managers, which will allow us to quickly send potentially lifesaving information to the public.”

The State of Louisiana and GOHSEP will provide access to IPAWS via Rave Alert free of charge to all 64 parishes in the state. Parishes can start to utilize Rave to send out test and live IPAWS messages beginning July 1, 2022. IPAWS via Rave Alert is fully funded by the state via the ATT/NASPO contract. Parishes can also choose to license additional Rave capabilities as part of the Louisiana State Contract.

