Ramos Named Director of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center

NEW ORLEANS — A national search for a director to lead the Louisiana Cancer Research Center has culminated in the selection of world-renowned cancer biology researcher Joe W. Ramos, PhD. Ramos is currently the interim director of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and the B.H. and Alice C. Beams endowed professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa. He will be officially introduced to the research community as director and chief executive officer of the LCRC on July 26.

In his role as interim director, Ramos oversees a research institution that has maintained 25 years of continuous cancer center designation by the National Cancer Institute with 300 faculty and staff, 200 affiliate members and a deep history of collaborative research. The LCRC was established by the Louisiana Legislature to facilitate research among its member institutions: LSU Health New Orleans, Tulane University School of Medicine, Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health.

“Dr. Ramos is an experienced leader recognized around the world for his research and his selection as the director of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center is a crucial step forward for Louisiana as we work to earn an NCI designation for the state,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “I am excited to see what Dr. Ramos will bring to Louisiana’s existing research efforts and for the many innovations and advancements in cancer diagnosis and treatment that will be made right here in Louisiana.”

“The mission here is big: to make a real measurable impact to reduce that burden,” Dr. Ramos said. “When I came to New Orleans, I found a team of institutions with highly accomplished researchers and physicians that are up for that challenge under the umbrella of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center. I am excited to join them and work together to lead and align all our research efforts across the state to better prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer. When we can show the NCI the power of this new approach and the impact we have on cancer in the state, we will be ready to bring NCI designation to Louisiana.”

During his 30-year career, Ramos has investigated the underlying mechanisms that promote cancer metastasis and growth and developed new drug leads to target these. Currently, he and his team are focused on brain, skin and kidney cancers.

Ramos received his PhD from the University of Virginia Medical School and completed postdoctoral research at the Scripps Research Institute. He has published over 65 peer-reviewed articles, has been principal investigator on grants totaling over $20 million, and contributed to the last two renewals of the NCI designation for the UHCC.

Learn more at https://www.louisianacancercenter.org/