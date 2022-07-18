Ramos Named Director of Louisiana Cancer Research Center
NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Joe W. Ramos has been named director and CEO of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center. He is a national leader in cancer research and comes to the job from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, where he has served as deputy director and, most recently, interim director. The University of Hawaii Cancer Center has had continuous NCI designation for 25 years and has a history of engagement in health disparities and clinical research.