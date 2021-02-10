Ralston and Tisdale Join NO/LA Angel Network Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS – The NO/LA Angel Network announced that Graham Ralston and Corey Tisdale have joined its board of drectors. Ralston serves as New Orleans market president of Regions Bank. Tisdale is a serial entrepreneur and was the CEO and technical co-founder of BBQGuys.com.

“NO/LAAN is very fortunate to have attracted people of Graham Ralston’s and Corey Tisdale’s quality to join the talented and impressive group of directors on our board. Both men have expertise and insight that will greatly contribute to NO/LAAN’s involvement in the city’s early-stage ecosystem,” said Mike Eckert, NO/LAAN’s Chairman.

Other members of the NO/LAAN Board include Rick Babb, Mike Eckert (chairman), Alison Hartman, Ted Jones, Byron LeBlanc, Gay LeBreton, Vyoone Lewis, Jeff O’Hara, Marion Rapier, Daryl Schloz, Dann Schwartz and Scott Whittaker. Louisa Smith is managing director of the Network’s day to day operations.

Founded in 2014, The NO/LA Angel Network is a group comprised of 120 accredited investors who invest in early-stage entrepreneur driven companies.