Raising Cane’s Named a ‘Best Place to Work’

BATON ROUGE – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers said it has earned another place on Glassdoor’s list of 100 Best Places to Work.

Recognized with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award for the third time since 2017, Raising Cane’s ranked #89 in the country’s Best Places to Work in 2021 across all industries. Raising Cane’s is the only Louisiana company to make the list.

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Best Places to Work based on company reviews by U.S.-based employees. Cane’s ranking is based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews of former and current Crewmembers shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“It means so much to receive such positive feedback from our crew, and even more so in this time of COVID-19,” said company founder and Co-CEO Todd Graves. “Throughout the pandemic, our crew stepped up to the challenges. We are one of only a few restaurants on the list because it’s so hard to operate during a pandemic – but our crew made it happen! And I’m so grateful for them and this recognition.”