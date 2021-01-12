Raising Cane’s Launches Mobile Ordering

Photo from Facebook

DALLAS – Raising Cane’s has launched its first mobile ordering app that will allow customers to order ahead, skip the line and get their food through takeout or curbside pickup.

“We are always looking for ways to give ‘Caniacs’ the best experience possible, and serving our ‘one love’ fast is especially important during this time when our drive-thrus have been so busy,” said Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran. “Our mobile app gives our customers an even faster way to get their hot, delicious chicken fingers, and I have no doubt they are going to love it.”

The Raising Cane’s app is now available in participating markets on Google Play and the Apple iTunes store.

Due to COVID-19, Raising Cane’s dining rooms will remain closed until it is safe to re-open. Restaurants are still serving customers through curbside pickup, takeout and drive-thru. Technomic recently announced Cane’s was voted by its customers as the top fast casual restaurant for customer safety during the pandemic.

