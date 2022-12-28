Radiothon Raised $162K for Patients at Children’s Hospital

NEW ORLEANS — The Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation presented the second annual Light Up the Season Radiothon in early December to raise funds for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. The Audacy New Orleans family of radio stations, together with sponsors and listeners, raised more than $162,000, a $16,000 increase from last year.

“As a nonprofit pediatric medical center, Children’s Hospital New Orleans relies on the generous support of our community to provide the highest level of care for every patient, regardless of the family’s ability to pay,” said Children’s President and CEO John R. Nickens. “Each year the hospital provides millions of dollars in charitable care for under or uninsured families, while at the same time investing in vital community-based programs. We could not do so without the generosity of this community, events like the Light Up The Season Radiothon, and important partners.”

On Dec. 8, WWL Radio broadcasted live from Children’s Hospital New Orleans for the Tommy Tucker Show, The Newell Normand Show and Scoot in the Afternoon. Continuing Dec. 9, Audacy’s music stations Magic 101.9, B97 and Bayou 95.7 all broadcast from the hospital for a second day of giving and inspiration.

Throughout the two days, as the stations went live from the main concourse of Children’s Hospital New Orleans, patients, families, providers, members of the community and team members shared their stories of hope and healing on the air.

Brandt, Tranesouth.com, Aflac, Doerr Furniture, Lee Moving and Caraway LeBlanc doubled donations during dedicated matching hours.

“I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who helped us reach our goal during this year’s Radiothon,” said Jessica Brandt, CEO of the Ray Brandt Auto Group and member of the Children’s Hospital board of trustees. “It’s easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, but we can’t forget about those in need. Every donation helps Children’s Hospital New Orleans change someone’s life for the better — truly bringing a special kind of joy this time of year.”