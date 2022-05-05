Rachel Kaplan Named President of Equitas Partners

NEW ORLEANS — Equitas Partners, the entity that manages the award-winning Evergreen Fund, has named Rachel Kaplan president.

Kaplan oversees the entire Evergreen Fund, providing her expertise in asset allocation and operational management. HFM recently named the fun the top “Hedge Fund Under $1Billion.”

Most recently, Kaplan served as senior investment analyst with Equitas Partners. She is a native of China who received her B.A. from Seattle Pacific University with a double concentration in finance and information systems.

Equitas Capital Advisors aims to blend the resources of a large corporation with the flexibility of a local, independent firm as it delivers financial solutions for investors. Founded in 2002, the firm is located in downtown New Orleans and serves clients ranging from corporations, endowments and foundations to family offices and high net worth individuals.