Quick-Service Restaurants from Celebrity Chefs to Debut at Harrah’s

NEW ORLEANS – Harrah’s New Orleans will welcome a new celebrity chef-driven food hall in February as part of its $325 million renovation and transformation to Caesars New Orleans.

Known for restaurants around the world and many television shows, Bobby Flay will open his sixth location of Bobby’s Burgers inside the new hall. The menu will focus on original recipes and classic flavors along with “spoon-bending” milkshakes.

Bringing his New Jersey vibe far south to New Orleans, Buddy Valastro will offer sweet creations and New York-Style pizza at PizzaCake. Valastro, who gained notoriety on the TLC series “Cake Boss,” said the new restaurant is the “culmination of my love of all things sliced.”

“This is the pizza I grew up on the East Coast with some of my family’s favorite toppings,” Valastro said in a press release. “You can’t be at one of my places without getting a great dessert, so we have a variety of ‘Cake Boss’ favorites and some fun new sweets like our cookie cakes.”

Onetime “Top Chef New Orleans” contestant Nina Compton will introduce her first quick-service concept in the Harrah’s food hall. She said Nina’s Creole Cottage will be inspired by her love for Saint Lucian French Creole cuisine.

Born and raised in St. Lucia, Compton is a James Beard award winner who has since made New Orleans her home. She runs Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro here.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to share Kwéyòl flavors in the city that elevated my love for cooking,” said Compton. “To open my first quick-service concept inside the soon-to-be Caesars New Orleans is an incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to bring a little bit of my heritage to our guests.”

Ryan Gootee General Contractors is building out the food hall in collaboration with AECOM Tishman.

“One of the hallmarks of the Caesars brand is providing guests dining experiences from some of the most celebrated chefs in the world, and this is just the beginning of our culinary journey,” said Samir Mowad, general manager of Harrah’s New Orleans. “We are thrilled to partner with these incredibly talented chefs and showcase what’s in store for locals and visitors alike as we evolve into Caesars New Orleans.”