‘Quarter for Quarter’ Sales Tax Collection to Start Oct. 1

Photo courtesy of the French Quarter Business Association (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is reminding all business owners in the French Quarter that the “Quarter for the Quarter” sales tax collection is set to begin next month. Business owners can expect to see the reinstated, additional sales tax on their bills beginning Oct. 1 as required until June 2026. The tax will be collected in the area bounded by the Canal Street neutral ground, Esplanade Avenue, the Mississippi River, and the lakeside of N. Rampart Street.

The reinstatement of a 0.245 percent special sales tax levied in the French Quarter was approved by voters on the April 2021 special election ballot to authorize the funding of additional officer patrols and other public safety programs in the area. The tax collection was originally set to take effect July 1, but was delayed due to a dispute over whether hotel and motel room sales within the district would continue to be exempt from the levied tax. The agreement was to tax other sales at hotels such as bars and restaurants, and not room rentals.

On Aug. 16, the French Quarter Economic Development District voted to levy the tax beginning Oct. 1, excluding the rental of hotel and motel room sales. All other goods and services are subject to the tax. This includes retail sales; the use, lease or rental of property; consumption and storage for use or the consumption of tangible personal property within the district

The FQEDD previously began levying a special sales tax in 2015, which expired in December 2020. The funds were exclusively used to pay for additional patrols in quarter by the Louisiana State Police. Hotel rooms sales were exempt, but not as a part of the 2015 ballot. This exemption was implemented through a FQEDD resolution in 2016.

For more information on the FQEDD sales tax call the City of New Orleans Finance Department/Bureau of Revenue Tax at (504) 658-1692.