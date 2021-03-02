Qualified Entergy Customers Can Receive Free Tax Prep

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy’s Louisiana companies are helping customers who qualify for federal Earned Income Tax Credits claim the money they’ve earned. Entergy is continuing its partnership with community advocates to support free IRS-certified VITA tax preparation services for qualifying customers. Funding for this effort is provided through shareholder contributions and does not impact customer bills.

“Services provided through the VITA program help power lives for our customers, who can gain long-term benefits by claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit,” said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy vice president of corporate social responsibility. “By putting our customers’ hard-earned money back in their pockets, we are helping improve lives, creating opportunities and strengthening our communities.”

At local VITA sites, IRS-certified Entergy volunteers and community partners are available to help residents who earn $57,000 or less determine if they qualify to receive the tax benefits. Qualifying families can receive as much as $6,700 through the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many VITA programs are offering drop-off tax preparation services. Additionally, some locations will also offer financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services and more. Visit entergy.com/freetaxhelp for more information.